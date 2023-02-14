Former Port Arthur ISD superintendent recognized for being Texas State University’s first Black athlete Published 12:10 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Dr. Johnny Brown, former superintendent of the Port Arthur Independent School District, on Saturday was recognized by Texas State University as the school’s first Black student-athlete.

Brown, who attended the school from 1966-70, remained the school’s only Black basketball player until 1969.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020, TSU created the Dr. Johnny E. Brown Committee on Racial Equality to “explore initiatives to strengthen education and development opportunities, promote voter registration and voting, and engage with the community regarding policing and relations,” according to information from the school.