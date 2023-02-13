Suspect arrested, charges/bond released after Port Arthur Police unit struck during chase Published 6:00 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

A man who allegedly damaged a Port Arthur police vehicle during a chase remains in the county jail on bonds totaling $101,000.

Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Luis Sinaloa, 32, of Houston on a charge of felony evading arrest Saturday.

He also has a misdemeanor possession of marijuana, felony possession of a controlled substance and a charge of driving with an invalid license.

According to information from DPS, troopers tried to stop a black Nissan Altima on FM 365 and U.S. 69 for registration violations.

The driver of the Nissan allegedly fled from troopers and was taken into custody at Stadium Road and 13th Street.

PAPD assisted DPS transported Sinaloa to the jail.

During the chase the suspect reportedly struck a parked PAPD vehicle and damaged it, Chief Tim Duriso said.