History of African-American authors event coming to Port Arthur Public Library Published 1:35 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

A special presentation of Life On The Land: Memoir of a Father’s Daughter is coming to Port Arthur Public Library.

Carolyn J. Reese Brown, educator and author, is the presenter of a Black History program recounting the history of African-American authors in America, beginning with the slavery era and ending with the present.

Books for all ages will be discussed.

The program takes place Monday (Feb. 13) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For additional information, call Carolyn Thibodeaux, children’s and young adult librarian, at 409-985-8838, ext. 10215.

Tax preparation

A free tax preparation service through the library’s partnership with the Volunteer Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly is ongoing.

The program offers free tax-preparing services to help low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their tax returns, including the elderly, the disabled and those having limited English proficiency.

The services run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until April 15, excluding Easter weekend.

For more information, call 281-495-8936 or visit at vnteamwork.org or facebook.com/vnteamwork.