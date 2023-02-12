History of African-American authors event coming to Port Arthur Public Library

Published 1:35 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

By PA News

The Port Arthur Public Library is located at 4615 9th Avenue. (Monique Batson/The News)

A special presentation of Life On The Land: Memoir of a Father’s Daughter is coming to Port Arthur Public Library.

Carolyn J. Reese Brown, educator and author, is the presenter of a Black History program recounting the history of African-American authors in America, beginning with the slavery era and ending with the present.

Books for all ages will be discussed.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The program takes place Monday (Feb. 13) from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

For additional information, call Carolyn Thibodeaux, children’s and young adult librarian, at 409-985-8838, ext. 10215.

Tax preparation

A free tax preparation service through the library’s partnership with the Volunteer Tax Assistance/Tax Counseling for the Elderly is ongoing.

The program offers free tax-preparing services to help low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their tax returns, including the elderly, the disabled and those having limited English proficiency.

The services run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until April 15, excluding Easter weekend.

For more information, call 281-495-8936 or visit at vnteamwork.org or facebook.com/vnteamwork.

More News

Groves Council hears from prospective firms in city manager search

BLACK HISTORY MONTH — Longtime city employee shares love for Port Arthur, excitement for future

Family pleas for help; Port Arthur Police identify suspect in killing of woman new to U.S.

Museum’s Art and Photography Contest winners on display; still time to enjoy Port Arthur exhibit

Print Article