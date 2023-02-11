Family pleas for help; Port Arthur Police identify suspect in killing of woman new to U.S. Published 12:40 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

The family of a woman who was shot and killed last year on her first day in the United States continues to push for information on the whereabouts of the man they and police believe killed her.

Maya Navarro Trejo, the mother of Alondra Ceja-Navarro, has frequently used social media to air her pleas for the location of Alejo Mendoza-Chavez, 36.

One of her most recent video posts asks for others to share the information, saying in Spanish it was very painful to make the video — not because she is afraid, but because she doesn’t want to remember the day her daughter was killed.

She goes on to say she cannot sleep but, when she finally does, she dreams of opening the truck door to find her daughter dead.

“I do not wish this on anyone,” Maya Navarro Trejo said.

Ceja-Navarro, 22, was killed at approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4600 block of Alamosa Street. According to a preliminary autopsy report from Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett, the woman had been shot in the head.

The Port Arthur Police Department named Mendoza-Chavez a primary suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Duriso said on Friday authorities are working with family and are chasing leads on the man’s location.

Police are working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

PAPD posted three photos of a man earlier this week asking for the public’s help in identifying him. That man was identified several hours later as Mendoza-Chavez.

PAPD’s social media post did not specify the man’s name, but Duriso confirmed it to Port Arthur Newsmedia Friday.

“We’re not sure if he is still in the area but we are looking. The U.S. Marshals are looking as well as Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” he said, adding the marshals can assist with a wide, national search.

Police do not believe Mendoza-Chavez is from the area.

Some of the tips received prior to the posting of the photos this week include information saying the man has worked or works in refineries.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Mendoza-Chavez’s arrest, a witness to the shooting had been having issues with an ex-boyfriend who had been threatening her new boyfriend. At the gathering, the new boyfriend was getting in his white GMC Sierra truck when a another GMC Sierra truck identified as Chavez’s parked behind it.

The victim was asked to go sit in the white GMC to help ensure nothing happened to the other man.

The witness told police Chavez then reportedly pulled up to the other man’s truck and fired into the driver’s side window several times before driving away. Ceja-Navarro was found dead in the truck. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins signed a warrant for Chavez’s arrest with a $950,000 bond. Should he be taken into custody and post bond, he would be required to wear an ankle monitor and remain in Jefferson County.

People with information about this crime can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.