Museum’s Art and Photography Contest winners on display Published 12:26 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

The Museum of the Gulf Coast’s 8th Annual Art and Photography Contest display runs through April 15 at the Dunn Gallery.

Professional Artist Enjoli Bush, who lives in Port Arthur and is a mother of three, won in the Professional Category.

This year saw a record number of entries with 247. A total of $1,360 was awarded to those who placed in six separate divisions.

Medals were also awarded to those who placed first through third.

Museum curator Robert Fong added a division, 18 and under photography, due to the large number of photography entries by students.

Photography is now judged separate from art in all age groups.

The opening reception was well attended with more than 320 people, which more than doubled the 2022 attendance.

Students 18 and under are allowed to enter yearly at no charge.

The cost for adults is $15.

Bush, who won last year in the nonprofessional art category, received first place this year in the Professional Art category.

The exhibit of entries is on display through April 15, with may entries for sale to the public.

THE 8TH ANNUAL ART & PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Professional Art, Adult Division

1st – Enjoli Bush, Joyce E. Philen, Ines Alvidres

Honorable Mention: J.C. Milich, Taylor Balsano, Gayle Pugh, Shawna Hunter, Amy Faggard

Nonprofessional Art, Adult Division

1st – Camille Campbell, 2nd – Rene Moak, 3rd – Emily Baker

Honorable Mention – Sydney Hoang, Denise Perron, Kelli Lynn, Rosemary Mathis

Photography, Adult Division

1st – Jerome Cabeen, 2nd – Emily Mire, 3rd – Paul Gennusa III

Honorable Mention: Elizabeth Green, Rosemary Mathis, Rene’ Moak, Evie Deggs, Bruce Oler, Margeret Bood

Art, Teen Division (15-18)

1st – Milan Phan, 2nd Truc Nguyen, 3rd Madison Guiterrez, 4th – Persais Smith, 5th- Ava Gassen, 6th – Arianna Davis

Honorable Mention: Randy Jackson, April Ross, Alexia Willingham, Emily Baker, Kylie Berg, Autumn Fuller, Emma Val Sedtal, Leland Engerran Kendra Silva, Axel Estupinan, Adam Oswald,

Photography, 18 and under Division

1st – Destiny Mojica, 2nd – Selma Lopez, 3rd – Jordan Green

Honorable Mention: Amelia Rodriguez, Fatimer Aguiler, Aaron Contreres, Anahi De Le Cruz, Gisselles Salomoni, Cadon Boudreaux

Art, Youth Division (14 and under)

1st – Savannah Winkler, 2nd – Zoe Boudreaux, 3rd – Scarlett Patxot, 4th – Isabel Tindall, 5th – Bellany Lynn, 6th (tie) – Annslee Barbosa and Itzel Martinez

Honorable Mention: Francisco Carcamo, Kaleb Sarmiento, Sebastian Fernandez, Priscilla Vargas, Jon Bailey French, Ivana Torres, Chase Laday, Rose Membrand, Macie Boudreaux

Special Humor Award

Arturo Garcia