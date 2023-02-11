Mayor Bartie serving on national Race Equity and Leadership Council Published 12:20 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie has been appointed to serve on National League of Cities’ Race Equity And Leadership Council.

Bartle was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities.

The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

“Honored to have been appointed by President Mayor Woodards to serve on this most important and effective Advisory Group,” Bartie said. “Port Arthur has a very diverse population, and the discussions and studies this group is charged with will further enhance my personal abilities as I serve my local constituency and share with colleagues from around the country.”

Bartle will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils give voice to what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” Woodards said.

“I am proud to have Mayor Bartie join NLC’s REAL Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to address the toughest challenges facing our communities and ensure that America’s cities, towns and villages have the resources they need to thrive.”