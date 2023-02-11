“Hooked on Fishing” opens to community Feb. 25 Published 12:02 am Saturday, February 11, 2023

NEDERLAND — The Nederland Rotary Club is hosting the 22nd Annual “Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs” Feb. 25 at Doornbos Park in Nederland.

This event is open to area youth up to age 14. Registration is free.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25, and fishing is from 9 to 11 a.m.

You may pre-register at Doornbos Park Recreation Center.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is stocking the pond with more than 500 rainbow trout for the event.

Prizes will be awarded in four categories: ages 4 and under; ages 5 and 6, ages 7 thru 10; and ages 11 thru 14.

Some of the prizes include rods and reels, bicycles and skateboards.

You must be present to win. The prizes are provided by BASF and Walmart.

“We are hoping for good weather and a big crowd,” event chairman Debbie Spittler said.

The Nederland Police Department will be on hand with displays and demonstrations, and the Nederland Fire Department will have fire trucks on display.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will do a fly by and landing the department helicopter on site for the children to view.

This year’s sponsors include BASF, Walmart, Texas Parks & Wildlife, the City of Nederland, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, First Financial Bank, Golden Triangle Emergency Center, The Golden Cup, MCT Credit Union, Bob’s Handyman, County Farm & Outdoors, Cane’s and Recyclops.

Fishing will be open to the public starting at noon Feb. 25.

For more information, call Spittler at 409-727-2014.