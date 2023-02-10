Texas Inmate Families Association seeks members Published 12:24 am Friday, February 10, 2023

BEAUMONT — The local chapter of the Texas Inmate Families Association is inviting new members to attend its monthly meeting.

The Association meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue in Beaumont.

Meetings include information about prison conditions around the state, insight into how the criminal justice system works, visitation policies and updates on legislation and advocacy for those who are incarcerated.

The monthly meetings are a place for families to get support and learn about changes in legislation that might impact inmates.

For more information, call at 409-617-8395 or 409-201-7106.