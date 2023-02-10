Texas Inmate Families Association seeks members

Published 12:24 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By PA News

Jefferson County Correctional Facility (Photo: Google Maps)

BEAUMONT — The local chapter of the Texas Inmate Families Association is inviting new members to attend its monthly meeting.

The Association meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue in Beaumont.

Meetings include information about prison conditions around the state, insight into how the criminal justice system works, visitation policies and updates on legislation and advocacy for those who are incarcerated.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The monthly meetings are a place for families to get support and learn about changes in legislation that might impact inmates.

For more information, call at 409-617-8395 or 409-201-7106.

More News

STEPHEN HEMELT — Greater Port Arthur The Magazine showcases our special, unique stories

U.S. Secretary of Transportation tours Port of Port Arthur; touts $13 million grant and its local impacts

“Ms. Dean — it is an honor to be here today” — Nederland educator, community react to $25K award, special moment

Helena Park Elementary teacher Jenna Dean awarded $25K Milken honor

Print Article