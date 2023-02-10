Port Arthur Police update shooting violence, say 3 people shot Thursday night Published 11:59 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Three people were treated and released from a hospital following a shooting outside Port Arthur Townhomes.

One was shot in the head/neck area and the other in the shoulder, police said.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said no arrests have been made as of Friday morning and police are pursuing suspects.

Duriso said at least one of the two male victims lives at the apartment complex.

Port Arthur Townhomes is located at 3500 Turtle Creek Drive.

The shooting, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m., stemmed from a disturbance, but police do not know what the disturbance was about, Duriso said.

The victims did not shoot at each other but were shot by another person, according to police.

At approximately midnight, a third victim, a resident of Groves, was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was also treated at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Those with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

This is an ongoing investigation and leads are being followed up by the Criminal Investigations Division of the Port Arthur Police Department. No suspect information has been released at this time.