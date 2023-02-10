Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 1-7 Published 12:26 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

Joseph Williams, 38, was arrested for failed to identify/intent to give false information and warrants other agency in the 5400 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. A forgery was reported in the 5100 block of Parkway.

A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 2

Jesus Leon, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Wilson.

Joseph Abshire, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Sue.

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.

Feb. 3

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4900 block of Kent.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Main.

A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Oak.

A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.

An information report was taken at the 6800 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 4

Raegan Olivarez, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Bryan.

Jessica Theobald, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of First.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Fail to identify giving false/fictitious information was reported in the 2800 block of Bryan.

Feb. 5

Decarlos Valsin, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Joshua Franklin, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.

Criminal trespass of motor vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 6

Daniel Bacon ,40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Josey Balsano, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Megan Roy, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Jeremy Reynolds, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2100 block of Main Avenue.

An information report was taken at the 3000 block of Boyd.

An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Oak.

Burglary of a building was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Joplin.

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.

An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Center.

Injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5200 block of Center.

Feb. 7