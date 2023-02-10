Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 1-7
Published 12:26 am Friday, February 10, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:
Feb. 1
- Joseph Williams, 38, was arrested for failed to identify/intent to give false information and warrants other agency in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
- A forgery was reported in the 5100 block of Parkway.
- A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 2
- Jesus Leon, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Wilson.
- Joseph Abshire, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Sue.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.
Feb. 3
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4900 block of Kent.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
- A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Oak.
- A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An information report was taken at the 6800 block of Gulfway Drive.
Feb. 4
- Raegan Olivarez, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Bryan.
- Jessica Theobald, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of First.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Fail to identify giving false/fictitious information was reported in the 2800 block of Bryan.
Feb. 5
- Decarlos Valsin, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Joshua Franklin, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
- Criminal trespass of motor vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
Feb. 6
- Daniel Bacon ,40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- Josey Balsano, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- Megan Roy, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
- Jeremy Reynolds, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2100 block of Main Avenue.
- An information report was taken at the 3000 block of Boyd.
- An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Oak.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Joplin.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
- An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Center.
- Injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5200 block of Center.
Feb. 7
- Charles Jordan ,46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Wilson.
- Juan Carlos Pena, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Lay.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Lay.
- A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.