Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Feb. 1-7

Published 12:26 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7:

Feb. 1

  • Joseph Williams, 38, was arrested for failed to identify/intent to give false information and warrants other agency in the 5400 block of 32nd Street.
  • A forgery was reported in the 5100 block of Parkway.
  • A theft was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 2

  • Jesus Leon, 22, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3900 block of Wilson.
  • Joseph Abshire, 39, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 4900 block of Sue.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Aggravated robbery was reported in the 4800 block of Harrison.

Feb. 3

  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4900 block of Kent.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 3100 block of Main.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 3200 block of Oak.
  • A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An information report was taken at the 6800 block of Gulfway Drive.

Feb. 4

  • Raegan Olivarez, 18, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2800 block of Bryan.
  • Jessica Theobald, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2600 block of First.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Fail to identify giving false/fictitious information was reported in the 2800 block of Bryan.

Feb. 5

  • Decarlos Valsin, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Joshua Franklin, 34, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 3400 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Criminal trespass of motor vehicle was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.

Feb. 6

  • Daniel Bacon ,40, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • Josey Balsano, 42, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • Megan Roy, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5300 block of 39th Street.
  • Jeremy Reynolds, 36, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 2100 block of Main Avenue.
  • An information report was taken at the 3000 block of Boyd.
  • An assault was reported in the 2900 block of Oak.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Joplin.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 5100 block of West Parkway.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 5500 block of West Washington.
  • An assault was reported in the 5200 block of Center.
  • Injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual was reported in the 5200 block of Center.

Feb. 7

  • Charles Jordan ,46, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4600 block of Wilson.
  • Juan Carlos Pena, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 3900 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Lay.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Lay.
  • A theft was reported in the 6700 block of Gulfway Drive.

