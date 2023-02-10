ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Port Neches-Groves athlete finishing basketball, track; thinking career as a chiropractor Published 12:02 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Torryan Hinton

Port Neches-Groves High School

Torryan Hinton has always had a passion for basketball.

“I have an older brother that always played basketball, and I looked up to him,” he said. “I always saw basketball as my first love.”

It is not, however, the only love for the Port Neches-Groves High School senior.

“I love my mom,” he said of Toy Thornton-Wyckoff.

The point guard also participates in track and plays defensive back for the football team.

“Our former head coach got me into football my freshman year,” he said. “I was going to quit, and he said I had a good opportunity to play varsity my next year.”

Not only did Hinton move up to varsity his sophomore year, he was a starter. And this season he became part of the historic team that went to the state championship game for the first time since 1999.

That was a highlight for Hinton, who had never been to AT&T Stadium prior to that game.

Hinton is considering following football into college, and also plans to become a chiropractor.