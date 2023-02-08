Port Arthur Police seeking identity of man suspected in aggravated assault

Published 9:50 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By PA News

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they authorities believe committed an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The man frequents the Port Arthur and Baytown area and is known to drive a maroon Jeep Cherokee, according to police.

Those with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 409-983-8624 or Detective Barboza at 409-983-8650.

People with information about this man’s identity can also call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS or by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smart phone. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

