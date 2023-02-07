Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 23-29
Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:
- Efrain Avendano, 52, other agency warrant(s)
- Kalep Hill, 26, other agency warrant(s)
- Joseph Fowler, 45, other agency warrant(s)
- Leslie Ramirez, 58, other agency warrant(s)
- Christian Olivarez, 22, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:
Jan. 23
- Forgery was reported in the 1600 block of Heisler.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
Jan. 24
- Telephone harassment was reported in the 2700 block of South Kitchen.
- Criminal mischief, assault and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Nall.
- Assault and criminal mischief was reported in Audubon Place.
Jan. 25
- No reports.
Jan. 26
- Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 14th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Magnolia.
- Assault was reported and a person arrested arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 4th Street.
Jan. 27
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 8th Street.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Mildred Manor.
Jan. 28
- No reports.
Jan. 29
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Nall and Magnolia.