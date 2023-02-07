Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 23-29

Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

  • Efrain Avendano, 52, other agency warrant(s)
  • Kalep Hill, 26, other agency warrant(s)
  • Joseph Fowler, 45, other agency warrant(s)
  • Leslie Ramirez, 58, other agency warrant(s)
  • Christian Olivarez, 22, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Jan. 23

  • Forgery was reported in the 1600 block of Heisler.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Jan. 24

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 2700 block of South Kitchen.
  • Criminal mischief, assault and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Nall.
  • Assault and criminal mischief was reported in Audubon Place.

Jan. 25

  • No reports.

Jan. 26

  • Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 14th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Magnolia.
  • Assault was reported and a person arrested arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 4th Street.

Jan. 27

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 8th Street.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Mildred Manor.

Jan. 28

  • No reports.

Jan. 29

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the intersection of Nall and Magnolia.

