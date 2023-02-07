Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 23-29 Published 12:20 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Efrain Avendano, 52, other agency warrant(s)

Kalep Hill, 26, other agency warrant(s)

Joseph Fowler, 45, other agency warrant(s)

Leslie Ramirez, 58, other agency warrant(s)

Christian Olivarez, 22, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Jan. 23

Forgery was reported in the 1600 block of Heisler.

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.

Jan. 24

Telephone harassment was reported in the 2700 block of South Kitchen.

Criminal mischief, assault and criminal trespassing was reported in the 1500 block of Nall.

Assault and criminal mischief was reported in Audubon Place.

Jan. 25

No reports.

Jan. 26

Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of 14 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 300 block of Pine Street.

Forgery of a financial instrument was reported and a person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Magnolia.

Assault was reported and a person arrested arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 4th Street.

Jan. 27

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2200 block of 8 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 600 block of Mildred Manor.

Jan. 28

No reports.

Jan. 29