PAPD unveils online reporting service for residents’ convenience Published 12:22 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

The Port Arthur Police Department is initiating an online reporting service for residents to report certain crimes with unknown suspects.

It will also allow for the report of lost items and traffic complaints.

The link is posted on the City of Port Arthur’s web page —

portarthurtx.gov —as well as on the Police Department’s Facebook page.

After clicking on the link, the person making the report follows simple instructions to complete the report.

The reports will then be reviewed by a supervisor in the Criminal Investigations Division. After approval, a case number will be emailed to the reportee and they will then be able to print the report if they choose to.

If the report is rejected, a reason will be provided. If more information is needed, the reportee will be told so.

In-progress crimes should always be reported immediately by calling 409-983-8600. Crimes that have known suspects also need to be reported directly to the police department.

Examples of crimes that can be reported online include the following:

Damaged property — Mailboxes maliciously damaged; “keying” a vehicle; broken windows, defacement of public or private property. Gang related graffiti should be reported directly to PAPD at 409-983-8600.

Harassing phone calls — Immediate hang-ups, obscene language, etc. with no known suspects.

Identity Theft — An unknown person obtains a credit card or other goods or services by use of another person’s information.

Lost property — Personal items that are missing with no indication they were stolen; i.e. left at a restaurant or other public place. Often insurance companies or third parties request a report number. The value of the property must be less than $1,000.

Theft — Items stolen from a yard, driveway, porch or other common shared areas such as parking garages or laundry facilities of apartment complexes. The theft cannot have occurred as a result of a break-in to a residence, business or vehicle. Loss of mislaid property is not a theft.

Traffic complaint — Observed speeding in a specific area at specific times of the day or night if no immediate danger exists.

Vehicle burglary — Stolen equipment or belongings from a vehicle with the exception of weapons.

Any questions regarding online reporting can be directed to Support Supervisor Gail Kennerson at 409-983-8652.