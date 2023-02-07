Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 30-Feb. 5 Published 12:26 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

Joseph Andrada, 35, warrant other agency

John Henry, 34, fail to identify-fugitive give false information, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency

Wayne Straway, 32, warrant other agency

Ashley Walker, 34, possession of a controlled substance

Kevin Holmes, 57, warrant other agency

Heleigh Burkhalter, 34, Nederland warrants

Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants

Conrad Roberts, 31, public intoxication

Robert Avila, 44, resisting arrest, public intoxication, assault by threat-family violence

Dillon Mullen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrants

Amber Garcia, 37, assault causes bodily injury

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:

Jan. 30

Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

Jan. 31

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Gary.

Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported near Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

Feb. 1

Assault offensive touch was reported in the 600 block of South 9 th Street.

Street. Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intentionally give false information, possession of a controlled substance, another agency in the 2000 block of Avenue L.

Feb. 2

An officer assisted another agency in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.

An information report was completed in the 1300 block of Kent.

Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of 1100 Boston.

Feb. 3

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 28 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 400 block of South 37 th Street.

Street. Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

Feb. 4

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Atlanta.

a person was arrested for resisting arrest, public intoxication and assault by threat-family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Orange.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and in possession of stolen property in the 2100 block of Avenue H.

Feb. 5