Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:
- Joseph Andrada, 35, warrant other agency
- John Henry, 34, fail to identify-fugitive give false information, possession of a controlled substance, warrant other agency
- Wayne Straway, 32, warrant other agency
- Ashley Walker, 34, possession of a controlled substance
- Kevin Holmes, 57, warrant other agency
- Heleigh Burkhalter, 34, Nederland warrants
- Tyler Schofield, 27, Nederland warrants
- Conrad Roberts, 31, public intoxication
- Robert Avila, 44, resisting arrest, public intoxication, assault by threat-family violence
- Dillon Mullen, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Nederland warrants
- Amber Garcia, 37, assault causes bodily injury
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5:
Jan. 30
- Assault by threat-family violence was reported in the 1800 block of Gary.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
Jan. 31
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of Gary.
- Assault-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of Luling.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
- Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported near Twin City Highway and Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2300 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
Feb. 1
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 600 block of South 9th Street.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested for fail to identify fugitive intentionally give false information, possession of a controlled substance, another agency in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
Feb. 2
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
- An information report was completed in the 1300 block of Kent.
- Accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of 1100 Boston.
Feb. 3
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1200 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 28th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 400 block of South 37th Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
Feb. 4
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 1700 block of Atlanta.
- a person was arrested for resisting arrest, public intoxication and assault by threat-family violence in the 3700 block of Avenue H.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 1300 block of Orange.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and Nederland warrants in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and in possession of stolen property in the 2100 block of Avenue H.
Feb. 5
- A death was reported in the 800 block of Detroit.
- A person was arrested for assault causes bodily injury in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 300 block of North 32nd Street.