Geraldine “Geri” Gillard Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

GALVESTON — Geraldine “Geri” Gillard, age 79, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023 at her residence.

She was born in Port Arthur, Texas on January 28, 1944.

She met the “love of her life” while he was in college They were married on September 5, 1964 and moved to Galveston to build a life and raise their family.

She worked for Shriner’s Hospital for Children and then Risk Management at UTMB Hospital.

Geri was dedicated to her community with her involvement with the Catholic Schools system, as well as the public Schools in Galveston.

She was a member along with her husband of the square dance group called The Galveston “Isle-A-Manders” for nearly 12 years.

She was involved in Little League for more than 40 years, serving as President of West Isle.

Through this involvement in her community, she touched so many young lives with her leadership, encouragement, love and support of her baseball players and their families. She truly did it for the kids.

Preceded in death by her husband Roger Gillard; and her parents Mildred and Ralph Breaux of Port Arthur, Texas.

She is survived by her daughter Michelle Schmitt and husband David, son Anthony Gillard and wife Greta, of Galveston, Texas; brothers and sisters, RJ Breaux, Elaine Landry, Randy Breaux, Gail Loukas and sister-in-law Linda Breaux of Port Arthur, Texas; grandchildren, Caitlin Shields and husband Carter, Jake Schmitt and Nicholas Schmitt along with many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., with a funeral service to begin at 6:00 P.M., with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Interment will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Groves, Texas, with Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity.