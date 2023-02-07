BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Alexis Blotner sets sights on career in medicine Published 12:30 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

PORT NECHES — Whether in school or not, Alexis Blotner’s world is extremely family-oriented.

The Port Neches-Groves High School senior is a team captain on the girls soccer team, for which her younger sister also plays. She hopes to attend Texas A&M University, where her brother is currently a student. And she has always wanted to study veterinary medicine, as did her father.

“I’ve grown up in the industry, watching him do his job,” the 18-year-old said. “And that’s always been of interest to me. Recently I’ve wanted to do a (neonatal intensive care unit) position. But medical school just stresses me out. I’ve been talking to my dad about vet school, and it’s a better option. I want to have a family, I want to get out of school fairly quick, and I enjoy medicine.”

The teen with a love for math and science is also incredibly active — both physically and emotionally.

She serves as the Student Body secretary, vice-president of the American Sign Language Club, volunteers as a peer tutor, participates in TRIBE, and has always been an athlete.

“I’ve done a lot of sports,” she said. “Growing up I was in softball, gymnastics, tumbling, and then I just stuck with soccer. I love it so much.”

Serving as team captain has been a highlight of her senior year.

“Having the weight on your shoulders of leading a team is heavy, but it definitely turned out to be the best thing for me,” she said. “I’ve learned leadership skills, and how to deal with confrontation.”

And she’s grown closer to her sister through the team.

“It’s a special bond,” she said. “Her position is right in front of me, so we communicate a lot on the field. And we’ve gotten closer just from being on the team together.”

Addison Blotner shared that sentiment.

“I’ve been really looking forward to being on the same team with her,” the sophomore said. “It’s been really special. I love learning on her on and off the field. We encourage each other. I’m going to miss it when she goes off to college.”

While ASL wasn’t something the elder Blotner began learning until high school, she has found a new passion she hopes to carry into her future career.

The Indian Signers are a group of ASL students that sign the National Anthem prior to home football games.

“That’s my favorite thing about football season,” she said. “Being able to portray the deaf culture and respect for it is really cool. My teacher is deaf, so being able to talk about her and how wonderful she is is really fun.”

As an active member of her family’s church, finding a college that has a Christian community is a priority.

“Hopefully at A&M I can find my niche — find a Christian organization to be involved in and hopefully I’ll flourish there,” Blotner said. “I know I’ll find friends because I’m outgoing, but quality friends is super important to me. I recently found a prospective roommate and our conversation just made me so excited for A&M. She’s a Christian girl, so it’s exciting that other people like me are going to the same college.”

However, she hasn’t ruled out Baylor, where she’ll be taking a campus tour this week.

In order to participate in so many extra-curricular activities while remaining on the honor roll, Blotner has had to find a balance.

“It’s definitely a lot. It’s something I had to learn,” she said. “My junior year I was in APUSH — it’s (advanced placement) U.S. History. That is one thing that taught me how to manage my time, grades and all of the activities of junior year. I set aside time for myself.

“That’s super important — mental health. It can get very overwhelming, so just setting a time for yourself. I like to drink tea and read a book; and the rest of the time I know my goal for the future so I get that homework done, get my grades up, and I was able to keep all As throughout high school.

In her spare time, Blotner enjoys crafting, painting, being outdoors, going to the beach, and hanging out with friends.

But she won’t be leaving PNGHS without passing on a few keys to success for incoming seniors.

“Take it all in,” she said. “Go to all of the events. Be able to have good conversation with your classmates for the last time. I wouldn’t be nervous. It goes by super fast. But don’t procrastinate. That’s been a big thing I had to learn.”