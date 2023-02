TxDOT outlines U.S. 69 closure for Tuesday Published 3:42 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

The inside lanes of U.S. 69 north and southbound at SH 73 will be closed Tuesday.

The closure is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation, as crews work on median barrier.

Expect possible delays.