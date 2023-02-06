Strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall possible this week: National Weather Service Published 10:38 am Monday, February 6, 2023

The National Weather Service wants of possible strong to severe storms and excessive rainfall possible on Wednesday.

Gusty winds will be the main threat; however, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) of severe storms.

1-2 inches of rainfall with some locally higher amounts is possible.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) of excessive rainfall.

The threat will begin in Southeast Texas early Wednesday and transition east through the day.