Port Arthur Branch of the NAACP meeting on Tuesday Published 5:13 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

The Port Arthur Branch of the NAACP will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the Westside Development Center, 601 W Rev Dr. Ransom Howard St in Port Arthur.

All members are encouraged to attend.

New membership registration will be taking place on-site.

Dues are $30 annually.