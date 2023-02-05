Port Neches KCs recognized for 100 years in service Published 12:22 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

The Port Neches Knights of Columbus was recognized Thursday night by the City of Port Neches in recognition of its 100-year anniversary. The organization belonging to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church was chartered in March 1923, and celebrates the centennial anniversary Sunday. Mayor Glenn Johnson read and presented a proclamation to Chuck Minshew, and said he will be in attendance for the weekend festivities.