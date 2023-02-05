CHRIS DUQUE — Nederland boasts banner fun, special events and quality of life Published 12:06 am Sunday, February 5, 2023

Things are busy at the City of Nederland right now…

In 2016, the City adopted a Spay and Neuter Program in an effort to help control the local pet population.

The program is for Nederland residents only. Application copies are available at City Hall (207 North 12th Street) and the Public Works Service Center (515 Hardy Avenue).

A complete application shall include a copy of the applicant’s State of Texas driver’s license (or other state-issued ID), a utility bill with the applicant’s current address, and income-eligibility documentation (a copy of a W-2 with social security number(s) redacted).

Two local veterinary clinics are participating in the program: the Animal Hospital of Southeast Texas and Spurlock Road Veterinary Clinic. The combined household income cap is $100,000.

The applications are reviewed by the city manager. Approved applications are then forwarded to the Public Works Department for processing. Those approved are contacted to schedule picking up their paperwork.

An approved applicant must have the cat or dog’s procedure completed within 60 days of approval.

In addition, the animal must be current on its rabies vaccination.

Unvaccinated animals and animals without proof of current rabies vaccination will be vaccinated against rabies at the animal/pet owner’s cost when the spay and neuter procedure is done.

The animal/pet owner shall pay the fee prescribed by the veterinarian.

Boston Avenue banners

In mid-January, ART BANNERS were installed on Boston Avenue between Twin City Highway and 17th Street.

50 pieces from artists at Nederland High School were printed on the banners (front and back).

The City thanks Mrs. Smith for help organizing this project with her art students. The City intends to display new artwork next January.

The Art Banners will remain on Boston Avenue until mid-May.

In mid-May, the MILITARY AND VETERAN BANNERS will be installed on Boston Avenue. This is the third year of this program.

To qualify for this program, the honoree must be an active-duty member of, have been honorably discharged from or died in the line of duty in the United States Armed Forces (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard, as well as the Reserves and National Guard), and the honoree must have been born or lived in Nederland.

The application process will open in mid-February.

The application will be posted on the City’s Facebook pages and website. Because honorees are printed on the front and back of each banner, the City does not return the banner to the honoree.

Quality of Life

The City has ordered disc golf baskets for Rienstra Park. These baskets will be installed by the end of March.

A total of nine baskets will be installed. The City thanks the Rienstra family for their support of this project.

At Doornbos Park, the City will award bid to repair the parking lot by the Nederland Swimming Pool and to make concrete repairs to the main parking lot and driveway.

The work will be on-going this Spring.

Unfortunately, budget limitations will require these concrete repairs to be completed in phases over several fiscal years.

Efforts are on-going with the tennis courts; the tennis court must be re-surfaced and the lights must be fixed.

Interest in pickleball has been expressed; interested persons should contact the Parks Department to discuss this further.

Included in this year’s budget are funds to make repairs and improvements to the pond at Doornbos Park; the plan was for the pond project to be completed this Spring and be completed before the 4th of July event.

The City opened bids for this project; the low bid was over twice the budgeted allocation. At their Jan. 23 meeting, the City Council unanimously voted to reject the bids.

Staff is meeting with the project engineer to discuss potential cost saving methods. One of the initial ideas proposed by the engineer is eliminating the island separating the main pond area and the smaller south section; this would reduce the amount of linear feet of the wall along the pond surfaces.

It would also require rerouting the sidewalk since a bridge across the pond would be cost-prohibitive. This pond project will be presented to the City Council for additional discussion at a later date; park-goer and citizen input will be welcomed.

However, the project would not start until after the 4th of July event.

Events

Later this month, the Nederland Rotary Club will hold its annual HOOKED ON FISHING, NOT ON DRUGS event at Doornbos Park. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 25 starting at 9 a.m.

The City is making changes to the annual TRASH BASH event. The Parks staff will be working with local clubs and organizations to select dates in March and April to get involved in painting, trash pick-up, planting in the parks, etc.

The club, organization, or family can select a date, time, and project to complete.

Any organization or individuals who would like to volunteer can do so by contacting the Parks Department at 409-724-0773.

On Monday, Feb. 27, the City Manager will hold the first 2023 Town Hall meeting at City Hall and on Facebook Live starting at 6 p.m.

If there are any questions regarding City operations, contact the City Manager’s Office at 409-723-1503.

Chris Duque is city manager for Nederland. He can be reached at CDuque@ci.nederland.tx.us.