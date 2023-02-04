Indictment: Area man kicks police officer in neck Published 12:14 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

A Bridge City man that reportedly kicked a police officer in the neck while being placed under arrest was indicted this week for assault on a peace officer.

Port Arthur police contend David Long Tran, 30, was resisting arrest and fighting officers on Sept. 7 while in the 2900 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard when the incident occurred.

During the struggle to arrest Tran, the Bridge City man allegedly kicked an officer in her neck, causing pain and bodily injury, according to the probable cause affidavit,

Tran was arrested with bond set at $20,000 for the assault on a peace officer charge.

He was arrested again Dec. 18 for a different crime and remains in jail on a $1,500 bond, according to information from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.