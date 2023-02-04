Crimes against children, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments list Published 12:32 am Saturday, February 4, 2023

Crimes against children and drug charges topped the list of offenses that people were indicted on by a Jefferson County grand jury Feb. 1:

Preston Addison, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.

Preston Addison, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.

Jerome Anthony Baines Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.

Jerome Anthony Baines Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.

Kendrick E. Banks, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and n-cyclohexyl methylone, for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.

Kendrick E. Banks, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.

Steven Guice Barton, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 24.

Jenny Lou Blankenship, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.

Rodolfo Adan Cantu, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.

Gwendolyn Annette Charles, 59, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.

Jason Lynn Doyle, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Lori Lynn Shaw, 44, of Groves was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.

Jakorey Lee Grant, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Jaden Morquis Horde, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Victor Damon Stotts Jr., 19, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.

Bobby Dwayne Hemmingway, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited item in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.

Temeko Lakeith Leday, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 30.

Luiz Sanchez, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.

Russell May Jr., 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8, 2021.

John A. McMillian, 35, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.

Marion Alexander Pitre, 61, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 3.

Katario Rashard Richardson, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.

Caleb Wayne Spinks, 37, of Groves was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 7.

Christal Mae Sehon, 20, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, anilino-n-phenethylpiperidine and fentanyl, for an incident that occurred July 18.

David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Sept. 7.

Derramine Jerome Wilson, Jr., 17, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 8.

Andrew Jackson, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2019 through Feb. 23, 2022.

Andrew Jackson, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for online solicitation of a minor for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.

Bryant Andrew Rodriguez, 38, of Groves was indicted for online solicitation of a minor for an incident that occurred June 29.

Robert Pascal Taylor, 49, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of child pornography for an incident that occurred May 19, 2020.

Horacio Trevino, 48, of Nederland was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.

Malcomb Javon Williams Jr., 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 10.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.