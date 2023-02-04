Crimes against children, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments list
Published 12:32 am Saturday, February 4, 2023
Crimes against children and drug charges topped the list of offenses that people were indicted on by a Jefferson County grand jury Feb. 1:
- Preston Addison, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, amphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.
- Preston Addison, 32, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 8.
- Jerome Anthony Baines Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
- Jerome Anthony Baines Jr., 42, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Aug. 13.
- Kendrick E. Banks, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and n-cyclohexyl methylone, for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.
- Kendrick E. Banks, 32, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 6.
- Steven Guice Barton, 36, of Nederland was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred June 24.
- Jenny Lou Blankenship, 40, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 17.
- Rodolfo Adan Cantu, 41, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 10.
- Gwendolyn Annette Charles, 59, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 22.
- Jason Lynn Doyle, 44, of Beaumont was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Lori Lynn Shaw, 44, of Groves was indicted for felony theft for an incident that occurred Oct. 26.
- Jakorey Lee Grant, 20, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
- Jaden Morquis Horde, 19, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
- Victor Damon Stotts Jr., 19, of Beaumont was indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity for an incident that occurred Jan. 11.
- Bobby Dwayne Hemmingway, 55, of Beaumont was indicted for prohibited item in a correctional facility for an incident that occurred Sept. 4.
- Temeko Lakeith Leday, 45, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 30.
- Luiz Sanchez, 27, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.
- Russell May Jr., 48, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred Dec. 8, 2021.
- John A. McMillian, 35, transient, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, PCP, for an incident that occurred Sept. 10.
- Marion Alexander Pitre, 61, of Groves was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred July 3.
- Katario Rashard Richardson, 24, of Beaumont was indicted for deadly conduct for an incident that occurred Nov. 17.
- Caleb Wayne Spinks, 37, of Groves was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred July 7.
- Christal Mae Sehon, 20, of Port Neches was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, anilino-n-phenethylpiperidine and fentanyl, for an incident that occurred July 18.
- David Long Tran, 30, of Bridge City was indicted for assault on a peace officer for an incident that occurred Sept. 7.
- Derramine Jerome Wilson, Jr., 17, was indicted for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred May 8.
- Andrew Jackson, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for continuous sexual abuse of a child for an incident that occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2019 through Feb. 23, 2022.
- Andrew Jackson, 48, of Beaumont was indicted for online solicitation of a minor for an incident that occurred Feb. 23.
- Bryant Andrew Rodriguez, 38, of Groves was indicted for online solicitation of a minor for an incident that occurred June 29.
- Robert Pascal Taylor, 49, of Beaumont was indicted for possession of child pornography for an incident that occurred May 19, 2020.
- Horacio Trevino, 48, of Nederland was indicted for indecency with a child for an incident that occurred Aug. 20.
- Malcomb Javon Williams Jr., 18, of Beaumont was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident that occurred April 10.
An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.