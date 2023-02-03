ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Nederland High’s Taryn Brunet delivers for powerlifters, eyes major goals Published 12:10 am Friday, February 3, 2023

Taryn Brunet is on the powerlifting team at Nederland High School. She is in the 123-pound weight class and has been on the team since her freshman year.

“I have always had an interest in powerlifting, but freshman year one of the lifters told me I should try out. I did and loved it. I am so glad I made that decision. Powerlifting is the one sport I have found the most joy in,” Brunet said.

At the first meet this season she squatted 260, benched 195, deadlifted 335 for a total of 890.

At the second meet she squatted 370, benched 195 and deadlifted 340 for a total of 905.

The 18-year-old senior placed first in both meets and qualified for regionals.

She will compete in Alvin and hopes to go to the State meet this year in Frisco, where her goal is to break state records.

Brunet is committed to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, which is three-time collegiate national champion.