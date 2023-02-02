Norma Louise Foreman Published 4:16 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

On January 25, 2023, God reached His hand down and Norma, 79 of Houston, TX, reached her hand up to go with Him.

Norma was born March 6, 1943, in Baldwin, Louisiana, to the late Jimmerson and Audra Mae Foreman.

She moved to Port Arthur, TX with her parents as a young girl.

She began her education at Sacred Heart Catholic School, where she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Norma was a majorette and graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1960. She also attended Texas Southern University.

Norma worked as a Dental Assistant for Pickard Dentistry for many years and then later continued her education to become a Certified Nurse’s Aide.

She moved to Houston TX where she retired from Park Place Hospital.

Norma was baptized and became a member of Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Richard L. Briscoe.

Her legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends will forever be cherished by her loving daughter LaTonia Joubert, bonus-daughter Terrie Victor and bonus-son Joseph Victor Jr.; brother-in-law Hosea Gabriel Jr.; two nieces Pamela Robinson (Thaddeus), Ronreance Thomas; one nephew Ronald Gabriel Sr.(Tracy); six great-nieces Diasheena Gabriel, DiShaunda Gabriel, Christina Gabriel, Kearston Gabriel, Tajah Garcia (Adrian), Briona Stewart and Tatayania Gabriel; three great-nephews Ronald Gabriel Jr., Brandon Gabriel and Kimel Beauman; six great-great nieces; four great-great nephews; three bonus daughters Pamela Jones(Patrick), Tirsha Williams and Towanna Drennon; loyal cousins Veronica Sneed, Craig Gobart, Eddie Delores Sturgis and LaTrell Eulian; lifelong friends Charlene Vaughn and Jerene Marshall; special friend Janet Hawkins and a host of family members and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Rock Island Missionary Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.