EquipmentShare can provide you with the exact tool needed Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

EquipmentShare celebrated its grand opening this week with an assist from the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon cutting at the company location, 600 Highway 365 in Port Arthur.

Those interested can learn more about the Port Arthur tooling solutions and industrial supply divisions by logging onto equipmentshare.com or calling General Manager Jeff Dengler at 409-540-3967.

Dengler’s email is jeff.dengler@equipmentshare.com.

The organization’s boasts a large supply of tool and product offerings.