EquipmentShare can provide you with the exact tool needed

Published 12:20 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

By PA News

Pictured, from left, are Clint Coker, Kevin Davis, Grant Reviere, Ronny Robertson, Lori Brown, Jeff Dengler and Curtis Lenio. (Courtesy of Latisha Poledore)

EquipmentShare celebrated its grand opening this week with an assist from the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce, which hosted a ribbon cutting at the company location, 600 Highway 365 in Port Arthur.

EquipmentShare is located at 600 Highway 365 in Port Arthur. (Courtesy of Latisha Poledore)

Those interested can learn more about the Port Arthur tooling solutions and industrial supply divisions by logging onto equipmentshare.com or calling General Manager Jeff Dengler at 409-540-3967.

EquipmentShare team members and supporters join with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber for the company’s grand opening and ribbon cutting this week in Port Arthur. (Courtesy of Latisha Poledore)

Dengler’s email is jeff.dengler@equipmentshare.com.

The organization’s boasts a large supply of tool and product offerings.

