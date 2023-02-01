Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club hosting gumbo dinner Published 12:20 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

GROVES — The Port Neches-Groves Rotary Club is hosting its annual gumbo dinner fundraiser from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Groves Middle School.

Attendees can choose to dine in or take advantage of curbside pickup, all while supporting the PNG Rotary Club scholarship program.

The shrimp gumbo will be provided by the Port Neches Knights of Columbus and comes with rice and potato salad for $10.

Tickets can be purchased in advance through the PNG Rotary Club Facebook page or at the door the day of the event.

“We’re thrilled to host this annual event that benefits the young leaders in the Port Neches and Groves area,” PNG Rotary Club President Julie Sanders said. “This is our largest fundraiser of the year and it perfectly complements our Rotary core values of service, fellowship, diversity, integrity, and leadership.”

About Rotary

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Rotary connects 1.4 million members of more than 46,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas.

Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.