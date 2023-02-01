Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 23-29
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:
- Randall Moore, 30, warrant other agency
- Michael Borres, 33, theft <$20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass)
- Nicholas Jackson, 24, theft <$20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass)
- Alfred Scott, 20, driving while license suspended/invalid and wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia
- Dajuan Chaney, 20, possession of marijuana
- Bryan Young, 38, warrant other agency
- Christopher Podhorsky, 32, warrant other agency
- John Washington, 23, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency
- Angel Fields, 39, warrant other agency
- Ashton Jamison, 23, warrant other agency
- Carole Crawford, 56, driving while intoxicated with open container
- James Foret, 30, driving while intoxicated/possession of a controlled substance
- Kathryn Culp, 59, public intoxication
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:
Jan. 23
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of Youmans Drive.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Abandoned /endangered child with intent to return was reported in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Avenue C.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.
Jan. 24
- Two people were arrested for two theft < $20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass) in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.
Jan. 25
- A theft was reported in the 400 block of North 24th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1900 block of U.S. 69.
- A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested for driving while license suspended and wrong, fictitious altered or obscured insignia in the 2700 block of FM 365.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 12th Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.
Jan. 26
- A theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Helena.
- An officer received information in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant near Twin City Highway and FM 365.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
Jan. 27
- A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.
- An officer received information in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 27th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 600 block of U.S. 69 South.
Jan. 28
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.
- A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Avenue H.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.
Jan. 29
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of U.S. 69 South.
- A death was reported in the 700 block of South 37th Street.
- Abandon/endanger child was reported in the 200 block of North 37th Street.