Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 23-29 Published 12:18 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Randall Moore, 30, warrant other agency

Michael Borres, 33, theft <$20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass)

Nicholas Jackson, 24, theft <$20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass)

Alfred Scott, 20, driving while license suspended/invalid and wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured insignia

Dajuan Chaney, 20, possession of marijuana

Bryan Young, 38, warrant other agency

Christopher Podhorsky, 32, warrant other agency

John Washington, 23, Nederland warrant/warrant other agency

Angel Fields, 39, warrant other agency

Ashton Jamison, 23, warrant other agency

Carole Crawford, 56, driving while intoxicated with open container

James Foret, 30, driving while intoxicated/possession of a controlled substance

Kathryn Culp, 59, public intoxication

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29:

Jan. 23

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3200 block of Youmans Drive.

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Abandoned /endangered child with intent to return was reported in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.

A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Boston Avenue.

Harassment was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3200 block of Avenue C.

A dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of South 15th Street.

Jan. 24

Two people were arrested for two theft < $20K (aluminum; bronze; copper or brass) in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

Terroristic threat of family-family violence was reported in the 1500 block of Ithaca.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 1300 block of U.S. 69.

Jan. 25

A theft was reported in the 400 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. A theft was reported in the 1900 block of U.S. 69.

A person was arrested for possession of marijuana in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested for driving while license suspended and wrong, fictitious altered or obscured insignia in the 2700 block of FM 365.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of South 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North Twin City Highway.

Jan. 26

A theft was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.

Two people were found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Helena.

An officer received information in the 3500 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant near Twin City Highway and FM 365.

Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Jan. 27

A death was reported in the 2800 block of Avenue D.

An officer received information in the 200 block of South 4 ½ Street.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated with an open container in the 600 block of U.S. 69 South.

Jan. 28

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance in the 1100 block of Avenue H.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of Atlanta.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 3200 block of Avenue H.

A sexual assault was reported in the 2600 block of U.S. 69 North.

Jan. 29