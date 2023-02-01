Motiva awards emergency response organizations $16,475 Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Port Arthur police and fire departments each received grant awards from Motiva Enterprises totaling $16,475.

The Port Arthur Police Department will use its $6,600 grant to purchase additional flashlights for officers, while the Port Arthur Fire Department will use its $9,875 grant to replace its positive pressure ventilation fans.

The two local organizations were among of 23 emergency response organizations across six states that received a total of nearly $159,000 in funding through the Motiva First Responder Grant Program, which is designed to support first responders in communities that host Motiva assets.

“The Port Arthur Fire Department deeply appreciates Motiva’s support in enhancing public safety in the City of Port Arthur,” Fire Chief Greg Benson said.

“The addition of efficient battery-powered Positive Pressure Ventilation fans will support the management of toxic and carcinogenic by-products of combustion after structure fires adding additional safety tools for our firefighters.”

Through this program, grants up to $10,000 per applicant are being awarded to eligible organizations to fund the purchase of safety equipment, professional training, or safety education programs.

This week’s announcement represents the program’s second grant award cycle.

Since the Motiva First Responder Grant Program was introduced in 2021, the company has provided grant awards to 40 organizations across its operating area totaling more than $289,000.

“Supporting organizations which contribute so much toward the safety of the community is one way we at Motiva put our core values into practice,” Motiva Terminals & Pipelines General Manager Dollnila Slater said.

“In addition to improving the safety and preparedness of local first responders, we hope that these grants have a lasting, measurable impact on the communities where our employees live and work.”

Applications for the next cycle of grant awards will be accepted Aug. 1 through Oct. 31.

Additional details about the program and a complete list of award recipients can be found online at motiva.com/community/grants.