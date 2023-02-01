Lamar University outlines 11-game football schedule Published 12:02 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

BEAUMONT – Lamar University will play an 11-game schedule in 2023 highlighted by six home dates, and non-conference games against Idaho, UL Monroe and South Dakota.

The six home games are the most for Big Red since the 2019 season.

“We are very excited for the future of LU football kicking off the Pete Rossomando era with the 2023 schedule,” announced LU Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley. “Fans can look forward to more home games this season, to go along with new elements on gameday which will increase the overall fan experience. Season tickets are available for purchase now, in addition to Cardinal Cabanas and the Party Patio.”

The Cardinals will have four non-conference dates before opening Southland Conference play Saturday Sept. 30 on the road.

Big Red kicks off the ’23 campaign Thursday, Aug. 31st at home against Idaho – a former FBS opponent who has returned to the NCAA FCS level representing the Big Sky Conference.

The game against the Vandals will mark a tough opening stretch for LU who will play three of their first five games on the road.

The Red and White will be on the road for their next two contests at UL Monroe (Sept. 9) and at South Dakota (Sept. 16).

The Cardinals will then return home to host Lincoln (Calif.) University (Sept. 23) in their final tune up for the start of Southland Conference play.

The very next week the Cardinals will make the short trip down I-10 to face Houston Christian in the Southland opener. The 2023 league opener will mark the first time LU and the Huskies have met to start conference play.

The Cardinals will open the month of October Saturday, Oct. 7 against Northwestern State, before traveling to Southeastern Louisiana the following week. After the game against the Lions, LU will get a bye week before returning home for three of their final four.

LU will open that stretch against the Southland’s other Cardinals, and 2022 national semifinalist, UIW (Saturday, Oct. 28). Texas A&M-Commerce will then make the trip to the Golden Triangle Saturday, Nov. 4th, marking their first game in Beaumont since 1963.

The Cardinals will be in Thibodaux, La. to face Nicholls Saturday, Nov. 11 before the annual Battle of the Border rivalry game against McNeese. The Cardinals and Cowboys will close the regular season Saturday, Nov. 18th at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can do so by calling (409) 880-1715 or by visiting lamarcardinals.com/tickets. To inquire about Cardinal Cabanas or the Party Patio please contact Derek Schramm at dschramm@lamar.edu or by phone, (409) 880-7168.