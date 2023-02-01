Check out the Port Arthur native on Survivor; details on when and where to watch the show Published 11:13 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Port Arthur native and Mont Belvieu elementary school teacher Lauren Harpe is one of the new castaways on the 44th edition of Survivor.

The two-hour season premiere airs March 1 on CBS.

The series is also available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Stranded on the beautiful islands of Fiji, these motivated new players must form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings, forcing them to decide what is more dangerous: the environment or navigating the complex social game and placing trust in their tribemates.

Participants are divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more dangerous season from the moment they step on the beach.

The moral dilemmas and mysterious new layers of this complex game will push competitors to their limits, and the mental and physical challenges require players to adjust strategies in order to make it another day.

The individuals competing on season 44 are fans from diverse backgrounds who bring fresh perspectives to this era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast.

In the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.