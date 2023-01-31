“We got justice for the victim.” 50-year sentence after shots fired at police. Published 12:40 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

ORANGE — The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is pleased with last week’s conviction and sentence given to a man who fired shots at a deputy.

Joshua Michael Sykes, 39, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated assault of a public servant, a first degree felony.

The case was heard in the 163rd District Court with Judge Rex Peveto presiding.

Sykes was originally indicted on a charge of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault on a public servant but was convicted of the lesser charge, Prosecutor Reese Rhodes said.

A first degree felony is punishable for a term of five to 99 years in prison.

Skyes is not eligible for parole until he has served half of the sentence minus time served in county jail, which is 23 years.

This does not necessarily mean he will be paroled at that time.

“I am satisfied with the verdict the jury gave,” Rhodes said. “I believe the evidence was there. The witnesses did a god job on the stand, and the jury paid attention. I am happy we got justice for the victim in this case and also for the county.”

Background information

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 2 p.m. April 1, 2020, about a man brandishing a firearm along the 7200 block of Texas 12.

When deputies arrived, Sykes fired several rounds.

One struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

No one was injured.

Texas 12 between Farm to Market Roads 1132 and 1136 were closed in both directions for almost three hours until Sykes was apprehended.