Transient indicted for stomping victim’s head, critically injuring him

Published 12:08 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

By Mary Meaux

Isaiah Fuentes

A 51-year-old Beaumont transient was indicted last week for allegedly stomping on another man’s head leaving him in critical condition.

Isaiah Fuentes was indicted for aggravated assault, which is a second degree felony for the June 25 altercation.

A Beaumont police officer stated he was self-dispatched to the area of Avenue C and Franklin for the assault, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

When he arrived he was told Fuentes had stomped on another man’s head, causing substantial injuries that left the victim unconscious.

The victim was taken to a hospital sedated and in critical condition.

Fuentes was taken into custody and brought to the police station to speak with detectives, the document read.

A witness identified Fuentes as the person who assaulted the victim.

Fuentes was arrested June 25 with bond set at $30,000. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

More News

BRIGHT FUTURES — Taking 7 advanced placement classes as a senior demonstrates Karim Shaaban’s drive

Port Arthur radio station owner hopes to inspire youth through murals done by local artist

Groves man indicted; child allegedly beaten, injuries seen at school

Murder, assault and evading arrest lowlight recent Jefferson County indictments

Print Article