Transient indicted for stomping victim’s head, critically injuring him Published 12:08 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A 51-year-old Beaumont transient was indicted last week for allegedly stomping on another man’s head leaving him in critical condition.

Isaiah Fuentes was indicted for aggravated assault, which is a second degree felony for the June 25 altercation.

A Beaumont police officer stated he was self-dispatched to the area of Avenue C and Franklin for the assault, according to the probable cause affidavit.

When he arrived he was told Fuentes had stomped on another man’s head, causing substantial injuries that left the victim unconscious.

The victim was taken to a hospital sedated and in critical condition.

Fuentes was taken into custody and brought to the police station to speak with detectives, the document read.

A witness identified Fuentes as the person who assaulted the victim.

Fuentes was arrested June 25 with bond set at $30,000. He remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.