Port Neches-Groves senior collects 200-plus dresses for foster care children Published 12:24 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

CavOILCade Queen Trisha Almaraz hosted a Prom Dress Drive, in which she collected more than 200 dresses.

“I cannot express my thanks enough for helping me to bless the foster youth for their prom,” she said in a social media post. “It really is such a fantastic organization.”

Almaraz, who is currently a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School, partnered with Child Protective Services to host the drive. The program was created 15 years ago by Shari Pulliam with the Department of Family Services.

The drive was held Saturday at Texas Artists Museum in Port Arthur. The dresses will be stored at The Courtyard Cafe in Groves until the event scheduled for Feb. 25.

Almaraz plans to attend Lamar University in the fall to become a social worker.