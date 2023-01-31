Longtime community supporter Fernando Ramirez passes away Published 6:57 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Longtime education supporter and liaison to the Hispanic community Fernando Ramirez has died.

Ramirez was also the owner of ORTA Hispanic Media.

Condolences and social media posts began to circulate Tuesday evening.

Lamar State College Port Arthur released a comment expressing sadness in hearing of the passing of one of its supporters.

“He was an advocate of educational programs that served English language learners and resources for the Hispanic community,” the statement read.

Joselo Hernandez, Ramirez’ pastor, spoke of their friendship.

“Thank you for your friendship, Fernando Ramirez; for your legacy of hard work for the immigrant community. You left the earth but not from the hearts that will always live grateful for that seed of goodness that you planted in them. I’m going to miss you friend,” Hernandez wrote in a social media post.

Ramirez worked with Spanish speaking individuals and helped them learn the English language as well as holding citizenship classes.

Ramirez was also part of a radio program and podcast with the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and was owner of OTRA Hispanic Media.

Joe Tant, finance and human resources director for the chamber as well as executive director of the Port Arthur Education Foundation, said he lost an old friend and a partner who was like a family member.

Information on his cause of death and services was not available by Tuesday afternoon.