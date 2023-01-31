Groves man indicted; child allegedly beaten, injuries seen at school Published 12:46 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

A 29-year-old Groves man was indicted last week for injury to a child in connection with the assault of a juvenile.

Mohamed Adel Jebokji was indicted for the third degree felony stemming from a May 9, 2021, altercation.

An officer working an extra job in a local school was called to the principal’s office to meet with a child who had arrived to school with injuries.

The child’s face was bruised, and the officer believed the child’s nose might be broken due to the appearance, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The child told police he had been at a friend’s house without permission, and Jebokji found him there.

Jebokji was reportedly extremely upset and hit the child in the face and head with his fist while at a different location.

The child stated he blacked out and when he came to, “there was blood everywhere.”

The document also stated Jebokji lifted the child off the ground by his hair.

The child was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Jebokji was arrested Dec. 20 with bond set at $10,000 and released the same day.