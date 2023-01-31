BRIGHT FUTURES — Taking 7 advanced placement classes as a senior demonstrates Karim Shaaban’s drive Published 12:50 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NEDERLAND — Education is the key to success for Nederland High School sophomore Karim Shaaban.

Shaaban is already working towards his future by taking seven Advanced Placement courses in addition to directing the school’s news program and taking part in cross country and track.

And he is a member of the Key Club.

“I take every AP class that’s available,” Shaaban said.

That work ethic has made an impression on science teacher Wendy Lapeyrolerie, who said Shaaban is one of the most creative and driven students she has taught in many years.

“He is extremely invested in his learning and his experiences while in high school,” Lapeyrolerie said.

Shaaban was born in Syria and came to the United States in 2011 when he was 3 years old.

Lapeyrolerie said Shaaban is using education to build a better life for himself and his family.

School and the future

During his freshman year Shaaban took part in UIL in extemporaneous speaking and in writing and his current favorite class is physics.

When asked if he had given any thought to what he wants career wise, he was quick to answer.

“Doctor,” Shaaban said. “Possibly a cardiologist or urologist. My father was a urologist.”

The youngest of four, Shaaban isn’t the only one looking towards a career in the medical field. He has a brother in medical school working toward becoming a urologist and a sister at Lamar University studying dentistry. A third sibling is married, he said.

Tall with a quick smile, Shaaban spoke of his hobbies.

“Videos. Mountain biking. I do a lot of studying on my own time. And video games,” he said.

His enjoyment with videos is what led him to the class at the high school. He said it is something he might like to continue in the future.

As for cross country and track, he first became interested in the sports in middle school and continues to do so now in high school.

Fun facts about Shaaban, his favorite movie is The Godfather and his favorite genres of music are rap and classical. He even has a playlist of this, he said.

He was asked to describe himself and with a chuckle he said “definitely loud.”

“I’m a loud person,” he said.

But there’s more to Shaaban than being loud.

“I have a god work ethic, I definitely like working,” he said. “I try to be humble. I’m not very good at it, though.”