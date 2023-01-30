Mary Jackson Forsythe Published 10:27 am Monday, January 30, 2023

Mary Jackson Forsythe, 92, of Port Neches, Texas was welcomed into God’s Heavenly Gates on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to spend eternity with her departed friends and loving family.

Mary passed peacefully in her home from her Earthly being with her son, Newton Forsythe by her side.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday evening, February 3, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland, Texas.

Mary’s Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 also at the Funeral Home.

Those wishing to arrive early for viewing and fellowship are welcome to arrive at the funeral home at 8:30 a.m.