Ghengis Carlos Mitchell II Published 4:04 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

September 8, 1968 – January 22, 2023

Ghengis Carlos Mitchell, II, departed this earthly life on January 22, 2023, after a brief illness.

Ghengis was born on September 8, 1968 to the late Roy and Pearl Mitchell in Port Arthur, Texas.

Ghengis Mitchell was a 1986 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and was a prolific football player. After high school, he attended DeVry University.

He married Emma Genean Haley and they moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked as an information technology systems specialist.

During this time, Ghengis and Genean were blessed to bring a beautiful daughter into the world, Ramona Grace.

Ghengis also worked as an information technology systems specialist in Iraq for Kellogg-Brown & Root, a U. S. military contractor.

Ghengis then moved to Michigan to work as an IT specialist and married Christine Gipson where they lived until his passing.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his beloved mother and father, Roy and Pearl Mitchell; his infant brother, Ghengis Carlos Mitchell I; his sweet sister, Ramona Gail Jenkins; and his dear nephew, Bradford Wayne Guillory.

He leaves behind his wife of two years, Christine, and his beloved daughter, Ramona Grace “Gracie” Mitchell.

Ghengis also leaves to cherish his memory, his siblings, Pamela Wise, Roy Anthony (Ethel Annette) Mitchell, Glenda Fisk, Rozlyn Guillory, Cheryl Gibbs, Kimberly (Trent) Smith, Raymond Todd Mitchell, and Eryca Mitchell.

He also leaves his Aunt Cora Jean Carter and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends, too numerous to count.

Funeral services are private.