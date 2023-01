Southeast Texas under a Flood Watch on Sunday Published 6:51 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

Southeast Texas is under a Flood Watch, and residents are asked to be aware of a Marginal Risk for severe storms.

There are possibilities for flooding, hail up to the size of quarters, cloud-to-ground lightning and flooding throughout Southeast Texas and much of south Louisiana.

The impacts are expected through Sunday night.