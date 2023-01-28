See what’s coming to Medical Center Boulevard Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

Construction is underway on Medical Center Boulevard behind Sabine Pilots office and adjacent to Risinger and Nelson Orthodontic Specialists.

Culverts were laid out this week and survey markers are in place on the site.

The construction is for a proposed 76-unit hotel called StayAPT Suites. The developer and city staff met on Sept. 15 for a pre-development meting to discuss placing the hotel at this location, according to information from the City of Port Arthur.

There are a number of StayAPT Suites in the Houston and Clear Lake area.