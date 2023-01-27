Weather Service outlines possible strong to severe storms on Sunday

Published 10:33 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By PA News

Heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread across the area, beginning early Sunday morning as an area of low pressure moves into the area.

There is a Slight Risk (2 out of 4) across much of southwest Louisiana and lower Southeast Texas, with a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) from the Lakes Region into central Louisiana.

Rainfall totals across the area are expected to be between 1 and 3 inches, but locally higher amounts will be possible, and this could result in minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas.

There is a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) across the entire area, with isolated hail and damaging winds possible, along with a few isolated weak tornadoes.

Excessive rainfall is expected through much of the day Sunday morning through evening.

