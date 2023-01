PHOTO FEATURE — Sertoma Club welcomes Sabine Pilots speaker Published 12:22 am Friday, January 27, 2023

The Port Arthur Sertoma Club on Thursday welcomed Peter Clop, operations manager of Sabine Pilots, as the club’s guest speaker. Also in attendance was Office Manager Shana Lang. Founded in 1881, Sabine Pilots serves Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange through ports, the shipping industry and industrial companies.