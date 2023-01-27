ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Bradford Coleman to be inducted into Hall of Fame Published 12:12 am Friday, January 27, 2023

Bradford Coleman of Port Arthur is being inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.

Coleman is the director of the Port Arthur Junior Bees Organization, the local Pop Warner football and cheer and dance teams.

Coleman, a 1976 graduate of Lincoln High School, started coaching little league football the year before. In 1995 he started coaching with the Port Arthur Jr. Bees when his girls were in the cheerleading squad.

In 2007, he took over the Jr. Bees Organization as the director.

He started coaching basketball at the YMCA in 1998 and still does today.

Look for more information about Coleman in Saturday’s edition of the Port Arthur News.