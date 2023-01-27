ATHLETE OF THE WEEK — Bradford Coleman to be inducted into Hall of Fame

Published 12:12 am Friday, January 27, 2023

By PA News

Bradford Coleman

Bradford Coleman of Port Arthur is being inducted into the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association Hall of Honor/Hall of Fame.

Coleman is the director of the Port Arthur Junior Bees Organization, the local Pop Warner football and cheer and dance teams.

Coleman, a 1976 graduate of Lincoln High School, started coaching little league football the year before. In 1995 he started coaching with the Port Arthur Jr. Bees when his girls were in the cheerleading squad.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

In 2007, he took over the Jr. Bees Organization as the director.

He started coaching basketball at the YMCA in 1998 and still does today.

Look for more information about Coleman in Saturday’s edition of the Port Arthur News.

More Sports

Cheerleaders deliver second place showing at UIL

Lady Bulldogs hoops looking to close strong as regular season nears end

Vidor outlines search for next football coach

BOB WEST — Joe Warring’s Two-Man Tour has broad appeal across golf

Print Article