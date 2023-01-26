Red Cross opens Bridge City shelter for tornado assistance, see details and how to help Published 12:38 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is opening an emergency shelter in Bridge City to assist those affected by the devastating tornadoes across the Gulf Coast.

Red Cross workers are prepared to provide warm meals, a safe place to sleep and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs.

The local red cross shelter is located at Bridge Point Fellowship Overflow, 2005 FM 408 in Bridge City.

Anyone evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of the family:

• Prescriptions and emergency medications

• Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

• Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

• Extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items

• Supplies needed for children and infants, such as diapers, formula and toys

• Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

• Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you

• Books, games and other ways to entertain your family and yourself

DOWNLOAD RED CROSS EMERGENCY APP: Have safety and first aid information at your fingertips.

The emergency app features weather alerts, information on open Red Cross shelters, a toolkit with a flashlight, strobe light and alarm, and a one-touch “I’m Safe” button that lets you use social media outlets to let family and friends know you are okay. The apps include a Spanish language toggle switch and can be downloaded by visiting redcross.org/apps.

STAY INFORMED: The Red Cross has several smartphone apps available that will alert you to National Weather Service warnings for severe weather and flash flooding and provide you with preparedness and safety information. These free apps are available at redcross.org/apps.

VOLUNTEERING: The Texas Gulf Coast Region of the American Red Cross is fortunate to have volunteers who are trained, ready and willing to support our response to flooding in our communities. Learn more and register online at redcross.org/volunteer and complete the online application.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: The Red Cross mission is delivered through the commitment and passion of its volunteers. Whether you have four hours a month or four hours a day, there’s a place for you. If interested in joining the Red Cross, discover the possibilities at redcross.org/volunteer.

LEARN MORE: For more updates, follow the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Twitter: @RedCrossTXGC | Facebook: @RedCrossTXGC | LinkedIn: American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region. You can also contact the Greater Houston Chapter at (713) 526-8300.