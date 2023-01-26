Mary Elizabeth Olivier Green Published 2:53 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

Mary Elizabeth Olivier Green, 81, of Port Arthur, Texas earned her wings on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

She was born on July 4, 1941, in Port Arthur, Texas.

She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, Class of 1959.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Melvia Olivier; her brother, Herbert “Mickey” Olivier; her son, Barnabe “Barney” Johnson; and her brother-in-law, Leonard Valsin Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories a twin sister, Barbara Olivier Valsin of Beaumont, Texas; four daughters, Andrea Johnson McCorkle (Johnny) of Spring, Texas, Tina Johnson Broussard (Brian) of Beaumont, Texas, Sandra Johnson Dejean (Randy) of Beaumont, Texas, Melvia Green Langford (Jerome) of Port Arthur, Texas; two sons, James Green of Port Arthur, Texas, Edward Green (Sheryl) of Aurora, Colorado; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 920 Washington Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Memorial Park.