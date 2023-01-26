Joyce Joiner Johnson Published 2:51 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

August 5, 1924 – January 22, 2023

Joyce Joiner Johnson was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 5, 1924, to the late Clarence and Susie Joiner.

On Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, Katy, TX, she entered eternal rest, to be with the Lord.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.