Joyce Joiner Johnson

Published 2:51 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

By PA News

Joyce Joiner Johnson

August 5, 1924 – January 22, 2023

Joyce Joiner Johnson was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 5, 1924, to the late Clarence and Susie Joiner.

On Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, Katy, TX, she entered eternal rest, to be with the Lord.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9 am until service time.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

More Obituaries

George Miller

Mary Elizabeth Olivier Green

Sue Ellon (Wilcox) Sustaire

Barbara Ray Collazo

Print Article