Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 18-24
Published 12:24 am Thursday, January 26, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:
Jan. 18
- An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.
Jan. 19
- 24-year-old Nelson Trahan was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.
- A duty on striking fixture/Hwy landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
- Reckless damage or destruction reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.
Jan. 20
- 38-year-old Oscar Mendoza was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1600 block of Village East Blvd.
- 38-year-old Fabian Salomon was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of Dryden.
Jan. 21
- 20-year-old Ana Ximena Ramirez was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.
- 27-year-old Jose Gonzales was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.
- A deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 5300 of Gulfway.
- A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of E Parkway.
Jan. 22
- 18-year-old Cyrus Lewis was arrested for failed to signal turn in the 3400 block of Taft.
- 18-year-old Markeylin Elam was arrested for seat belt-not wearing in the 3400 block of Taft.
Jan. 23
- An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Cleveland.
- An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
- Dog bite was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.
Jan. 24
- 27-year-old Tram Vo was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4900 block of Lawndale.