Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 18-24 Published 12:24 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24:

Jan. 18

An assault was reported in the 5800 block of Baird.

Jan. 19

24-year-old Nelson Trahan was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5600 block of Twin City Highway.

A duty on striking fixture/Hwy landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Reckless damage or destruction reported in the 4900 block of Lawndale.

Jan. 20

38-year-old Oscar Mendoza was arrested for warrants other agency in the 1600 block of Village East Blvd.

38-year-old Fabian Salomon was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 4900 block of Dryden.

Jan. 21

20-year-old Ana Ximena Ramirez was arrested for warrants other agency in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

27-year-old Jose Gonzales was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4500 block of Twin City Highway.

A deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported in the 5300 of Gulfway.

A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 3100 block of E Parkway.

Jan. 22

18-year-old Cyrus Lewis was arrested for failed to signal turn in the 3400 block of Taft.

18-year-old Markeylin Elam was arrested for seat belt-not wearing in the 3400 block of Taft.

Jan. 23

An assault was reported in the 4400 block of Cleveland.

An assault was reported in the 4200 block of Main.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5800 block of W Jefferson.

An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Dog bite was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway.

Jan. 24