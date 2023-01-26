George Miller Published 2:54 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

George Miller was born June 22, 1956 in Port Arthur, Texas to the late Ora Lee and Lee Mack Miller, Sr.

He was called home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones. George was a 1974 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

He was a member of Carter Chapel CME Church where he served as a Steward, a Trustee and a faithful member of the Mass Ushers until his retirement and relocation to Beaumont, TX.

George was employed with the Port Arthur Police Department in 1982 before going to work for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in 1985.

He retired from the Sheriff’s Department as Chief Deputy of Corrections with over 31 years of service.

George is preceded in death by his parents, Ora Lee and Lee Mack Miller, Sr.; sisters, Beatrice Miller and Beulah Johnson, and step-sister Patricia Miller.

He leaves to cherish his memories daughters, Lauren Townsend (Sterrick), Megan Miller, Brittany Miller and Lindsay Miller; sons, Corey Miller, Christopher Miller, Sr., and Kenan Scott-Miller; sisters, Doris Hampton and Mary Butler; brother Lee Miller, Jr. “June” (Sandra); step-sister Beverly Durisseau; grandsons, Christopher Miller, Jr. and Carter Miller Captain; cousins, Vernice Miller Moore and Hargie Fay Pitre; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1 pm at Carter Chapel CME Church, 814 Rev. Raymond Scott Ave, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 11 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery.